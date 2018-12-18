Scattered light showers possible Tuesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for the rest of your Tuesday.
A Passing disturbance will bring a slight chance of sprinkles or light showers across the viewing area this afternoon and this evening.
Precipitation totals, if any, should remain very light. Gusty winds may accompany any showers that develop.
Clouds should hold daytime highs in the 50's. Southerly winds average 5 to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with a slight chance of light showers, mainly before midnight. Lows drop into the lower and middle 30's.
A cold front will track across the area Wednesday morning. This front brings gusty north winds, but temperatures will actually be warmer due to more sunshine. Highs end up in the lower to middle 60's. North winds increase to 15 to 25 mph Wednesday.
Sunshine is also in the forecast Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 50′s.
