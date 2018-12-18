Texas Tech receives second Carnegie Tier One classification

“I am very proud of Texas Tech researchers, whose hard work is the foundation for Texas Tech achieving and maintaining our status as an institution in the Carnegie Very High Research Activity classification,” Joseph A. Heppert, vice president for research in the Office of Research & Innovation, said in the news release. “The staff in my office works hard to support researchers, but it is truly the excellence of Texas Tech research faculty, staff and students that enables us to gain continuing recognition among the world’s premier research universities.”