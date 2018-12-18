Toddler plays in traffic, gets rescued by former police officer

TUSTIN, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Dash cam video out of California shows a toddler playing in the middle of the road, with no parent in sight.
Luckily for the child, retired police officer Darryl Pang happened to be in the right place at the right time.
The unsupervised toddler was steps away from the path of several cars. Pang recorded the frightful moments on his dash cam Saturday.
Pang, who takes his own grandkids to the nearby park, made a quick U-turn.
"I got to here, waiting for a parent to come running up," he said. "I honk the horn, seen a bunch of parents off to the side trying to get their attention to see if some would come up. I didn't want to scare the kid."
The video shows Pang as he inches his car closer. The boy begins to move, picking up his ball just as a driver speeds by. The toddler bounces the ball and kicks it as Pang comes into view.
He's motioning for cars to stop and picks up the boy, who made it to the center of the road. Still, there's no parent in sight.
"I'm actually thinking that at any moment now a parent is going to come running up because that's what usually happens. You'll get somebody panicked to come running up, and it didn't happen," he said.
Once the boy was safe in Pang's arms, that's when a man walks out to the street. He stretches out his arms for the child, mumbled something that Pang didn't hear, waves and goes back to the park. As Pang got back in the car, he breathes a big sigh of relief.
"We were taught a thousand years ago in high school drivers ed (about) the little kid chasing the ball in the street," he said. "It still happens."
