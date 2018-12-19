WATCH LIVE: Abilene law enforcement hosts news conference on Jeannie Quinn death investigation

ABILENE, TX (KCBD) - Officials in Abilene will host a news conference on Wednesday to update the public on the death investigation of Jeannie Quinn, a Levelland woman who was found dead in a field in Abilene.
It was initially reported Quinn had a “hard wire” wrapped around her neck with white bags on both hands, according to KTXS-TV in Abilene. Police were later able to determine Quinn died in what they categorized as a staged hanging.
The Abilene Police Department does have a person of interest in the investigation of her death, but has yet to reveal that person’s identity.
Quinn’s family has since established a GoFundMe account and is offering a $10,000 reward for tips to further the investigation into her death.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.