Friendly reminder: Texans can’t buy liquor on Christmas Day

(KXXV) - Attention Texans: The state of Texas bans package stores from selling liquor on Christmas Day.
And New Year's Day.
And Thanksgiving Day.
And on Sundays - but of course, you already knew that one. Also, if one of those holidays fall on a Sunday, the following Monday liquor sales are prohibited.
However, you can still buy beer and wine every day of the week, regardless of the holiday, but only during permitted hours.
Texas is complicated, y'all.
So, if you have a super fun cocktail or want to spike your eggnog this year - be sure to buy enough liquor before the actual holiday because the state of Texas is strict on their liquor laws.
Texas created the controversial Sunday rule when they passed the Texas Liquor Control Act to repeal Prohibition in 1935. Initially, a Texan could buy liquor on holidays, but all that changed in the 60s and 70s.
First, legislators added Christmas Day to the liquor sales ban in 1967, and then, 12 years later, Thanksgiving Day and New Year's Day was added.
In 1977, The Dallas Morning News ran an article saying that the Monday-after-Sunday ban also started in 1979 so package store operator could get a 2-day holiday.
