Gusty northwest winds expected Wednesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies across the South Plains Wednesday.
Skies become partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. We will warm into the lower and middle 60’s Wednesday afternoon for the immediate Lubbock area.
50’s are possible across the Northern South Plains. Winds become gusty out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph possible Wednesday afternoon.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday night. Drier air will prevent fog development across the region overnight tonight. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. A secondary cold front brings gusty northwest winds up to 15 to 20 mph by daybreak Thursday.
The cold front will keep daytime highs in the middle 50’s Thursday. North winds become strong at 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible during the day. Skies will be sunny although blowing dust may occur during the midday hours.
A stronger cold front invades the area late Saturday into Sunday.
