More wind and a drop in temperatures

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -If you’ve been out today you’ve probably noticed gusty winds returning to the region. Wind gusts have topped 25 mph this afternoon and will likely be a little higher through mid-afternoon Thursday.
Winds have increased in response to a cold front that will decrease temperatures tonight and tomorrow. I expect low temps to return to the 20s tonight, 28 degrees in the city, and a high in the mid-50s tomorrow for Lubbock.
Those afternoon temps will be lower in the northwest and as you would expect, warmer in the south and southeast south plains on Thursday.
The winds will be a part of our forecast from Thursday into Friday, then a break over the weekend, returning for Christmas and the middle of next week.
Your wind speeds on Thursday will average around 20-25 mph with some gusts of 30+ mph until late afternoon tomorrow.
It will remain dry in the region through at least Christmas with rain chances returning on Wednesday of next week. In fact, the middle of next week into the end of the year could be cold and possibly mixed with some winter precipitation.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.