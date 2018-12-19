Patrick Mahomes makes AFC Pro Bowl Roster

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCBD) - In his first season starting in the NFL, former Red Raider QB Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has been sensational and Tuesday, he was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
Through fan voting, Mahomes had the second most votes overall. Fan voting makes up 1/3 of votes. Players and coaches votes also count as one-third of the vote.
Mahomes leads the NFL in passing with 4,543 yards. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 45. He is also tops in touchdown to interception differential at plus-34.
Mahomes already has earned the franchise single season record for touchdowns with 45.
Kansas City is 11-3 overall. The Chiefs visit Seattle Sunday night at 7:20pm on KCBD NewsChannel 11.
The Pro Bowl is January 27, 2019 in Orlando Florida.
