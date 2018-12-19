11 sign letters of intent with Texas Tech football

Signed National Letter of Intent … attended Central High School in San Angelo, Texas … recorded his best season as a junior, throwing for 3,415 yards while rushing for 870 yards … accounted for 52 total touchdowns that season en route to being named the District 2-6A MVP … notched 43 passing touchdowns on the season with only eight interceptions … averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his 166 attempts on the ground … senior season was ended early in the year due to an injury … previously garnered second team All-District honors as a wide receiver his sophomore season … caught 35 passes that season for 532 yards and seven touchdowns … was also the backup quarterback, accounting for 290 passing yards and three touchdowns … consensus three-star prospect by the likes of 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … rated the No. 18 dual-threat quarterback in the country by 247Sports … named one of the top 100 recruits in the country by all three publications … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado State, Iowa, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, Ole Miss, North Carolina, North Texas, Rutgers, USC, UCLA, UTEP, UTSA and Washington State.