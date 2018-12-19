21-year-old man formally charged for 2015 death of Jaylon Brown

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Greg’quendrikk Moore, 21, of Lubbock was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, on the charge of manslaughter.
he is accused of killing Jaylon Brown in July of 2015.
On July 28th, 2015, 19-year-old Brown and another boy, 13-year-old Brashodrick Dial were both rushed to the hospital after Brown was shot at Park Meadows Villa Apartment Complex in the 2500 block of Weber Drive, south of Mae Simmons Park.
University Medical Center later confirmed that Brown died at the hospital, suffering critical injuries.
Moore is currently in jail on a bond of $250,000.
