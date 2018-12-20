Buckner Lubbock hosts Christmas celebration for young adults aged out of foster care

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - During the season of giving a local organization is giving young adults the chance to create some of their own Christmas traditions and memories.
On Wednesday night, Buckner Lubbock’s FYi Center hosted it’s annual Christmas party for local teens and young adults ages 18-21 who have aged out of foster care.
19-year-old Angelica Gonzalez says it means a lot that there are still people who look out for her, even though she’s out of the system.
“Once you age out it’s like most people don’t really care. I mean some people don’t really care. They say ‘you’re 18 now, go do whatever you want now, you’re grown.' So it’s a big blessing when you have someone telling you they want to be here for you. It’s awesome, it’s an amazing feeling,” Gonzalez said.
It’s a feeling that 20-year-old Halie Ramber can also relate to.
“It’s changed my life tremendously. Last year I couldn’t afford any presents or anything and my baby was one month old. When I came up here they got him some diapers, and some wipes, and some toys and it was the biggest blessing i could ask for," Ramber said.
Not only do the teens get to enjoy the dinner and gifts, Gonzalez says that the Christmas party also allows each young adult to connect with others who have gone through the foster care system.
“You meet different people, you meet different age groups and different foster youth that you’ve never known and you get to talk about your history your background and your story. I’m grateful for it all and I’m blessed to have it all. I’m glad to say I was a foster youth or a foster child. I’m glad to say that,” Gonzalez said.
Buckner Lubbock’s Christmas party is supported by local organizations Reclaimed 43 and Sondra’s Song.
Santa Claus also made a special appearance, courtesy of the Lubbock Lions Club.
