Lamesa man charged with murder after Tuesday night shooting

LAMESA, TX (KCBD) - A Lamesa man with a prior murder conviction is facing another murder charge after being arrested here on Tuesday night following a fatal shooting at a local residence.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Marcus Gonzales of Lamesa, had been “shot at least once,” Police Chief Dale E. Alwan Sr. said in a press release issued on Wednesday morning. Gonzales was transported to the emergency room of Medical Arts Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Juan Vasquez, 60, of Lamesa, was arrested at the scene by police and taken to Dawson County Jail where he was booked for murder, Chief Alwan said. The Lamesa police department responded to a residence at 706 North Avenue N around 11:37 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a person who had been shot.
Gonzales was listed as the person who lived at that address. Upon arrival, Chief Alwan said, officers located a male subject, who was identified as Vasquez, still holding a gun inside the residence where the shooting had occurred. Officers disarmed Vasquez and placed him under arrest, the police chief said.
With the investigation still ongoing on Wednesday morning, Chief Alwan said he could not release any other information at this time.
