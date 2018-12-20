Less wind and more warmth ahead

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Gusty northwest winds did as expected, they dropped afternoon temperatures to the 40s and 50s on the south plains. As those winds diminish tonight, along with clear skies, it will be a cold morning for the region. I expect lows in the low 20s in the northwest areas, mid to upper 20s in the central south plains and around 30 degrees for lows in the southern region. So, you’ll need to grab the gloves and coat again on Friday morning. However, the winds will be light, so no wind chill to deal with in the region.