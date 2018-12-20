Less wind and more warmth ahead

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Gusty northwest winds did as expected, they dropped afternoon temperatures to the 40s and 50s on the south plains. As those winds diminish tonight, along with clear skies, it will be a cold morning for the region. I expect lows in the low 20s in the northwest areas, mid to upper 20s in the central south plains and around 30 degrees for lows in the southern region. So, you’ll need to grab the gloves and coat again on Friday morning. However, the winds will be light, so no wind chill to deal with in the region.
Friday afternoon, winds will return to southwest at 15-25 mph and that will help to push the thermometer to near 70 degrees for most of the south plains. It will continue to be sunny and dry.
Saturday will be a little cooler with another cold front and daytime temps ranging from 55 to 60 degrees in Lubbock. Colder air will spill in to the region on Sunday with the afternoon temperatures in the 40s.
No rain through Christmas, but rain could return with colder temps by late next week.
Christmas Eve and Christmas will be mild and little breezy.
