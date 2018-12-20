Lubbock burglar attempts to remove security camera before break-in

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock police interrupted a burglary in progress after the thief attempted to remove the front door security camera.
The incident report states that LPD received a call to respond after the victim was alerted to the break-in by his home security service.
Footage from the camera showed 31-year-old Brandon Alexander Mills of Lubbock, in a hoodie, ski mask and gloves attempting to remove the front door security camera with a crowbar.
When police arrived they found Mills in the backyard and he ran, leading officers on a brief chase through two backyards before being caught in an alley.
Upon returning to the residence, police found that Mills had removed much of the home security hardware and stored it in the freezer. All stolen property was recovered and returned.
Mills was booked on charges of evading arrest, two counts of criminal trespassing, and burglary of a habitation. He is currently in the Lubbock county jail on a combined $12,500 bond.
