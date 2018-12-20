Lubbock-Cooper’s Kattwinkel steps into full-time athletic director role

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Max Kattwinkel, who currently serves as Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s athletic director and football coach, will step into a full-time role as athletic director for the district.
Lubbock-Coopers growth as a district and an increase in student-athletes has led the school to make the athletic director position separate from the coaching position, according to a LCISD news release. Kattwinkel will no longer serve as the coach and the school will begin an internal search for a new football coach.
Kattwinkel has finished his sixth year as LCISD’s coach with a 59-18 record and led the team to the regional finals this season. The 2018 team had the most wins in a season, which broke a school record.
“Serving as our head football coach the past six years has been a blessing not only to me, but to my family as well,” Kattwinkel said in the release. “The relationships that were built with all of our players, parents, fans, and community will last a lifetime. I am thankful for all the memories, and I am thankful to the Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees, administration, faculty, and coaching staff for allowing me this opportunity. My focus has changed, but my passion and heart will continue to be for the service of Lubbock-Cooper ISD.”
