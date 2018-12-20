New Deal faces tough defeat in state debut, 44-6

ARLINGTON, TX (KCBD) - The No. 1 Mason Punchers were too much for No. 5 New Deal as they won the Class 2A Division I State Championship Thursday morning in Arlington 44-6.
The Punchers have allowed opponents 8 points or less in 13 of their 16 games holding the Lions to a touchdown pass from Jett Whitfield to Kendall Dunn. The Punchers kept punching leading 24-6 at the half. Mason added two more touchdowns In the 3rd to take a 37-6 lead.
The Punchers were punishing racking up over 430 yards of offense.Mason finished the season 16-0 and state champions. New Deal ends a tremendous season, exciting all of the 806, finishing 14-1.
The last 11-man football team to win a State Championship is Idalou in 2010 and before that Muleshoe In 2008.
