New Deal is ready for the opportunity of a lifetime

New Deal, TX (KCBD) -The New Deal Lions held a pep rally Wednesday morning before leaving for Arlington. The Lions (14-0) face Mason (15-0) for the 2A Division I State Championship 11am Thursday morning at AT&T Stadium. Head Coach Matt Hill says the preparations for this short week have gone good.
“We’ve had two good days of practice. We are excited about the way the kids are playing. We went out and implemented and executed the game plan yesterday and get ready to go play the State Championship game.”
Mason has held 12 of their 15 opponents to 8 points or less so Coach Hill knows his team has to play a great game.
“They run their offense really well. Very physical on defense. We’ll go out and put our best foot out there and put our best effort. We will give our kids a chance to play. If we can stop them a few times, we got a chance to win the game.”
You can watch the pep rally and send-off here:
Devin Ward and I will be in Arlington with the Lions so look for coverage at 6 & 10 and Facebook Lives before and after the game.
Good Luck to the New Deal Lions.
