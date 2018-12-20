Mason up 21-6 against New Deal in state title game

ARLINGTON, TX (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions are the last team in the region that continues in playoff action and is set to play the Mason Cowpunchers at 11 a.m. in Arlington inside of AT&T Stadium.
The Lions, who are 14-0 this season, go up against 15-0 Mason for the 2A Division II state title. This is New Deal’s first state visit for the football team, and Matt Hill and his Lions are ready for the challenge.
Mason is a reoccurring character for state match-ups and has held off 12 of their last 15 state opponents to 8 points or less. Full game coverage will continue at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KCBD NewsChannel 11.
The game will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest.
Follow Devin Ward and Pete Christy for game updates.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.