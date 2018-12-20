No injuries reported in quadruplex fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A fire that started just after 8 p.m. in a quadruplex on 73rd and Avenue X was quickly extinguished Wednesday night.
Officials on the scene say only one unit was damaged in the fire and no one was home when the fire started.
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
Officials say there is no word on what caused the fire and it is under investigation.
A Lubbock Fire Department battalion chief said the unit is not habitable at this time.
