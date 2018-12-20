Suspects wanted after credit card stolen from vehicle

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police need your help in identifying three suspects they said made purchases with a stolen credit card.
LPD says the stolen card came from a vehicle burglary. Surveillance footage shows the suspects walking into a store to use the credit card on November 28.
After using the card, the suspects then left in a tan four-door Lincoln passenger car.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
