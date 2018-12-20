Teen’s pellet gun robbery attempt thwarted after victim pulls out actual gun

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A teenager was arrested Wednesday night after an attempted robbery that went wrong in the 1900 block of 28th Street.
Police were told the victim of the attempted robbery was an adult male who was trying to sell a pair of Jordan 11′s on the Letgo app. The victim was asked to go to the house on 28th Street to sell the shoes. Feeling uneasy about the purchase, he asked his wife and daughter to go with him.
When all three arrived at the home they saw no one around and after a short while, with no interactions, decided to leave. Just before leaving the teen approached the victim and asked if he had the shoes.
The victim then showed the shoes and the teen asked if he would be able to buy the shoes the next day, before his brother was able to. The victim said he would hold the shoes until the next day and put the shoes in his car. The teen then demanded the man give him the shoes.
Thrown off by the demand, the victim asked “what did you say?” to the teen. The teen replied by showing a gun -- one that was later found to be a pellet gun.
Thought to be in immediate danger, the victim drew his legally carried firearm and pointed it at the teen, which scared him off and he ran away, dropping the pellet gun. The victim then picked up the gun and was able to see it was a pellet gun.
The victim then called police and asked to meet them at a location in the 2600 block of Avenue Q. He was able to provide a picture of the suspected teen and show officers.
Police were notified of the teen and his alleged crime and called for other officers to be on the lookout. Another officer was later able to find the teen, based off the description given, and they were put in custody.
The victim was able to positively identify the teen and he was booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.