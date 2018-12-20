12 TTU vs. #2 Duke in New York City

NEW YORK, NY (KCBD) - Texas Tech men’s basketball is in the Big Apple about to face off against the #2 team in the country, the Duke Blue Devils.
TTU fell to #12 in the Associated Press top 25 College Basketball Poll earlier this week, even though they are 10-0. The last time Texas Tech was 10-0, 1930, they were known as the Matadors and courts were still called cages.
Beard says today is a chance for the Red Raiders to gauge where they stand with the nation’s elite programs. “It’s a great challenge for us. We want to embrace the reality that it’s a special time.”
The Blue Devils and Red Raiders will tip off Thursday at 6 p.m. Lubbock time on ESPN 2.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.