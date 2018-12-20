Veterans Christmas wreath ceremony

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Veteran’s Christmas Wreath ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at the Veterans Memorial at 82nd and Nashville Ave.
This ceremony honors the area’s and nation’s veterans, and each year a project is selected for the chapter to support.
This year they chose the Guitars for Vets program.
It is a nationwide program that provides acoustic guitars for veterans with PTSD.
The organization says veterans find hope behind the wood and strings of an acoustic guitar and the healing power of music helps soldiers cope.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.