Winter Starts With Spring Feel

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The official beginning of Winter - the Winter Solstice - is tomorrow (4:23 PM CST), but our weather today and tomorrow will have a definite Spring feel to it. Of course, that means wind. In the accompanying video I cover both sustained and peak winds.
Aside from the wind, sunshine will be a major force in our weather. However, if you are in the wind today you may be quite chilly, even cold. Highs today will be in the 50s, but tomorrow - the first (official) day of Winter - will rebound to near 70 degrees. Did I mention a Spring feel to our weather?
Colder air will return this weekend, though for the season temperatures will be mild. Saturday will be a good ten degrees cooler than Friday, and Sunday about another ten degrees cooler. The details are in my forecast on our Weather Page and in our Weather App.
Another weather system will move across the country early next week. At this time, I expect it to bring us a breezy but dry Christmas Eve and a windy and dry Christmas. However, a slight shift from the current outlook might result in a slight chance of showers late Christmas. See the temperatures in my forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
Over the past six months, since the Summer Solstice on June 21, the amount of daylight has been shrinking. Gradually each day sunrise has been later and sunset earlier. The reason some people observe, mark, celebrate, note the Winter Solstice is it is the end of diminishing daylight. For the next six months, until the next solstice on June 21, daylight gradually will increase day to day. Tomorrow's sunrise will be at 7:48 AM and sunset at 5:43 PM CST. Between the two points, nine hours and 55 minutes. On June 21, however, sunrise will be at 6:38 AM and sunset at 9:01 PM CDT. That's 15 hours and 23 minutes between the two times.
For many, that’s a reason to celebrate.
