Winter Starts With Spring Feel

Over the past six months, since the Summer Solstice on June 21, the amount of daylight has been shrinking. Gradually each day sunrise has been later and sunset earlier. The reason some people observe, mark, celebrate, note the Winter Solstice is it is the end of diminishing daylight. For the next six months, until the next solstice on June 21, daylight gradually will increase day to day. Tomorrow's sunrise will be at 7:48 AM and sunset at 5:43 PM CST. Between the two points, nine hours and 55 minutes. On June 21, however, sunrise will be at 6:38 AM and sunset at 9:01 PM CDT. That's 15 hours and 23 minutes between the two times.