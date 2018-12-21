Applications opened for city advisory boards, committees

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Applications are open to Lubbock citizens for several board and committee spots with terms starting on June 1. The deadline to apply for the various positions is Jan. 18.
The vacancies ares as follows:
- Animal Services Advisory Board
- Audit and Investment Committee
- Board of Health
- Keep Lubbock Beautiful Advisory Committee
- Junked Vehicle Compliance Board
- Lake Alan Henry Board of Appeals
- Parks and Recreation Board
- Public Transit Advisory Board
- Water Board of Appeals
Applications for these positions can be found here.
