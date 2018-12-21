Convicted murderer facing another murder charge in Lamesa

LAMESA, TX (KCBD) - A convicted murderer is facing another murder charge after being arrested in Lamesa Tuesday night. He was arrested after a fatal shooting at a home in the 700 block of North Avenue N., just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Lamesa Press-Reporter.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Marcus Gonzales of Lamesa. Officials say he was shot at least one time.
Police say Juan Vasquez, 60, of Lamesa was arrested on the scene and was booked into the Dawson County Jail on a charge of murder.
Police say Vasquez was still holding a gun when they arrived. He was inside Gonzales' house.
The shooting is still under investigation.
