LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Today is the "shortest day of the year" - based on the amount of possible daylight. Around this time of year but not actually on this date, sunrise is at its latest and sunset at its earliest (in the northern hemisphere).* Read on for more.
Today a little less wind but quite a bit more warmth. As I mentioned yesterday, there will be a bit of a Spring feel to our weather. Under a mostly sunny sky, the wind will gradually increase and become breezy by late morning and somewhat windy this afternoon. Actual expected sustained wind speeds can be found in the video and our hourly forecast here on our Weather Page (and in our Weather App). On this first official day of Winter highs will rebound about 15 degrees above those of yesterday. The wind, dry air, and dry fuels will create an elevated wildfire danger this afternoon, meaning No Burn conditions.
This weekend colder air will return, but the full cooling effect won't be felt until Sunday. As such, Lubbock's high temperatures are likely to be only slightly cooler Saturday but much chillier Sunday. Saturday will be breezy, but Sunday should bring light winds to the KCBD viewing area.
Christmas Eve day will be partly sunny with a breezy and cool afternoon. Christmas Eve night the dry weather will continue.
Christmas day will be similar - partly sunny, breezy, with a cool afternoon.
The weather system mentioned yesterday is still expected to traverse the Lower 48 next week, with only the relatively minor impacts noted above on Monday and Tuesday in the KCBD viewing area. Currently, it looks like a slight chance of showers may develop late Christmas, mainly Christmas night, with showers a little more likely Wednesday. With my current forecast temperatures any precipitation in the Lubbock area will be liquid. However, keep an eye or two on our forecast!
A more substantial and colder pattern may bring showers during the final weekend of 2018.
*The Day the Sun Stands Still
Winter officially begins with the Winter Solstice at 4:23 CST this afternoon. It's on December 21 when the Sun appears to pause, after six months of dipping lower and lower in the sky, and before six months of gradually climbing higher and higher (procession of the seasons). This pause is called the "solstice," from the Latin words "sol" for sun and "sisto" for stop. It's at this time the Northern Hemisphere receives less sunshine than on any other day. Approximately. That's covered in the next paragraph. Today, however, is far from the coldest day of the year (when comparing average temperatures), because the coldest lags by a month or so.
While today roughly marks the least amount of sunshine for us, the earliest sunset of the year is already behind us: From November 27 through December 11 Lubbock’s sunset is at 5:39 PM. On the other hand, the latest sunrise is still ahead of us: From January 5 through 9 Lubbock’s sunrise is at 7:53 AM. And today? Sunrise was at 7:48 AM and sunset at 5:43 PM (9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight - sunrise to sunset).
