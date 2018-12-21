The Day the Sun Stands Still

Winter officially begins with the Winter Solstice at 4:23 CST this afternoon. It's on December 21 when the Sun appears to pause, after six months of dipping lower and lower in the sky, and before six months of gradually climbing higher and higher (procession of the seasons). This pause is called the "solstice," from the Latin words "sol" for sun and "sisto" for stop. It's at this time the Northern Hemisphere receives less sunshine than on any other day. Approximately. That's covered in the next paragraph. Today, however, is far from the coldest day of the year (when comparing average temperatures), because the coldest lags by a month or so.