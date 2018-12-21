Family and friends surprise soldier returning home for the holidays

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A local family made a holiday homecoming even more special on Thursday when they surprised their loved one at the airport.
Nathan Hobbs flew into the Lubbock Preston Smith International airport on Thursday morning after spending three months in Georgia for United States Army Basic Training.
Hobbs thought that his parents were going to pick him up from the airport, but when he took his first steps back in the Lone Star State he was greeted by his closest friends and family members.
One of those family members was his older cousin Tyler Speck. Speck, an Army veteran himself, says he knew that this day would be coming since Nathan was younger.
“It means a lot to me, it always has and I know it meant a lot to him growing up. He always wanted posters and any US Army memorabilia that we could bring home, he was always all about it. I just, I can’t express how proud I am of this guy. I always thought, you knowing growing up that he would choose this path,” Speck said.
So as Nathan takes the first steps in his journey, his family and friends wanted him to know that they will be there for every step along the way.
“We wanted to be here to show him that we do support him and we will be here for him when he returns from this, or Afghanistan, or Iraq, or if he has to go anywhere else in the world, we’ll always be here as his family,” Speck said.
Nathan Hobbs will spend two weeks at home for the holidays and return to Georgia to graduate from basic training in January.
