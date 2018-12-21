Female LDS missionaries allowed to wear pants

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSTU/CNN) - There was a big announcement Thursday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: Women on mission trips will now be allowed to wear pants.
Latter-Day Saint missionaries are volunteers who serve at their own expense.
Young men ages 18 to 25 serve for two years, while young women ages 19 to 39 serve for 18 months. Senior missionaries generally serve from six months up to two years, the church said.
They’ve only been allowed to wear skirts or dresses since missionary work began in 1830.
“(It’s) just something that really bothers us. That’s really concerning, and we’ve been trying to change for a long time,” April Young Bennett said.
It's a change 188 years in the making.
“It shouldn’t have taken this long for women to be able to wear pants while doing missionary work,” Bennett said.
The church said it was motivated by safety concerns.
The change helps to protect women serving in warmer climates from mosquito-borne diseases and for women serving in colder climates, like 19-year-old Elaina Lundquist.
“I’m going on the Sweden, Stockholm mission, Swedish-speaking April 10th of next year,” she said.
Lundquist will get to wear slacks to stay warm.
“It`s going to be a little bit liberating actually since I’m going to Sweden and it’s cold there,” she said.
However, this change isn’t all encompassing. Sister missionaries will still be required to wear skirts or dresses at the temple and during various conferences and services.
For some that’s not a problem.
“You’re stepping into a different place when you go into the church or the temple than if you’re just walking out on the street, so it’s important to wear something that kind of reflects that,” Lundquist said.
“It’s a little bit disappointing to see that they still have to risk it on Sunday, when there’s really no doctrinal reason to make them do so,” Bennett said.
Still, it brings hope.
“I hope that this will lead to more women friendly policies in the future,” Bennett said.
And in the meantime, Latter-Day Saint women can put their pants on one leg at a time, just like their male counterparts.
Copyright 2018 KSTU via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.