Iraq receives 90-day extension to Iran sanctions waiver

Most experts, however, agree that Iraq will need at least a year to wean itself off Iranian energy imports, or risk worsening power outages. Electricity demand peaked at 24 gigawatts this year while domestic production was fixed at 16 gigawatts, leading to lengthy and unpredictable blackouts in the hottest months of summer. The outages were one of the triggers to the unrest that shook Basra, Iraq's capital oil city, from July until September. Iraq has a contract to import 1.2 gigawatts of electricity from Iran, according to the Texas-based intelligence company Stratfor.