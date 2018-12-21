Jeannie Quinn murder case connected to 1993 missing persons cold case

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Ricky don Henderson named as the person of interest in the murder of 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn from Levelland nine months ago is now being tied to a missing persons case from 1993.
Henderson was the last person to see Jeannie alive and now the Hockley County Sheriff's Office says he was also the last person to his wife before she disappeared without a trace 25 years ago.
KCBD got the chance to speak with the Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres as well as Jeannie Quinn’s uncle, John Quinn, on the connection in both cases.
"[Henderson’s] history is public and once I knew that this individual existed, I checked into him while she was still alive," said Quinn.
John says his niece, Jeannie, became acquainted with Ricky Don Henderson a few months before she was murdered. John says he immediately began looking into Henderson and found out about Henderson’s involvement in the 1993 missing person’s case of Stephanie Meeks Henderson. She was Henderson’s wife at the time.
“I told Jeannie to get away from him and if she needed help getting away from him to let me know. She just had to give me a text and it would be over,” said Quinn.
He never received that text from his niece. What he got instead was the call no family member ever wants.
“I got the phone call at 12:30 the night she was reported missing and when I got that phone call it wasn’t a shock. I was dreading it and I don’t want to say it was expected, but I wasn’t surprised,” he said.
When it was announced that Henderson was a person of interest in both his niece's murder case and Stephanie’s missing persons case, Quinn wasn't happy to be right about Henderson.
“Mr. Henderson became a person of interest in obviously in jennies case and he was a person of interest in Stephanie’s case,” said Sheriff Scifres.
Stephanie was reported missing after her family couldn’t get in contact with her. Henderson was the last person to see her, but officials say his story just never added up.
“While not reopened because reopened is the wrong word for it since it was never closed, we felt the info related to Jeannie Quinn was pertinent,” said Sheriff Scifres.
Both Abilene and Hockley County Officials are investigating Henderson. “I’ll be happy when this is closed out whether its one case or both cases. I’d be happy with one and I’d be thrilled with both,” said Quinn.
Henderson is known to still be in Levelland area and is still just considered a person of interest.
If you have any information regarding Jeannie’s murder case, call the direct tip line at 325-676-6610.
If you have any information regarding Stephanie’s missing persons case, call the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126.
