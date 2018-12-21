Justice Ginsburg has cancerous growths removed from lung

(RNN) - The Supreme Court reported on Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had cancerous growths removed from a lung.
The 85-year-old underwent a pulmonary lobectomy in New York City on Friday. She underwent the procedure on her left lung at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
She is expected to remain in the hospital a couple of days and is resting comfortably. Doctors said there are no further signs of the disease.
During her last health scare, Ginsburg fell in her office at the court in early November and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, spending just over a day in the hospital.
It was during tests performed when she fractured her ribs that doctors discovered the nodules.
Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She also had two bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.
She is considered the anchor of the court’s liberal wing and a champion of women’s rights, who perhaps most notably established an important gender equality precedent with her opinion in United States v. Virginia, in 1996.
In that case, the court found that Virginia Military Institute’s policy of male-only admissions was discriminatory against women.
She has gained pop star-level notoriety in recent years.
She is the star of a documentary, “RBG,” which depicts her lifelong fight for women’s and minorities' rights.
“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here,” she promised in February.
President Bill Clinton nominated the Brooklyn, NY, native in 1993 to replace retiring Justice Byron White, and Ginsburg was sworn in as an associate justice in August of that year.
Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the Supreme Court.
