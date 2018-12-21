Lubbock city offices will be closed for the Christmas holidays

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - City of Lubbock offices will be closed December 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holidays. Regular business hours will resume on Wednesday, December 26.
There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Normal operations will resume Wednesday, December 26. Monday’s normally scheduled dumpster trash collection will take place on Saturday, December 22 and Thursday, December 27. Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday, December 26 and Friday, December 28.
Residents with cart collection are asked to have their carts out before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 26.
The City of Lubbock drop-off Recycling and Citizen Collection Stations at 1631 84th Street, 208 Municipal Drive, 7308 Milwaukee Avenue, and 4307 Adrian Street will be closed on Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25, and will resume normal operations on Wednesday, December 26.
The West Texas Regional Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will both be closed Monday, December 24, and Tuesday, December 25.
The Garden and Arts Center, Municipal Museums, the Memorial Civic Center and libraries will all be closed Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25. All will return to normal business hours Wednesday, December 26.
