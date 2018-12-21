Lubbock’s Open Door announces housing for adult survivors of sex trafficking

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A local organization that is working towards ending chronic homelessness in Lubbock by 2020, has announced a new program they call, “Survivor Housing.”
This transitional housing program is designed to provide supportive services for 20 victims of sex trafficking and their children. Besides housing, participants will have access to child care, counseling, medical and mental health care, as well as skill classes and case management for periods of 6 to 18 months.
According to statistics from Texas based christian non-profit Voice of Hope: Of the 71 cases of sex trafficking in Lubbock in 2017, 54 of them were adults, and 69 of the 462 sexual assault cases were identified as sex trafficking victims.
Open Door Survivor Housing is the only program in Lubbock to provide transitional services for adult victims of sex trafficking and their children, and one of few across the state.
Jaime Wheeler, the Community Advocate for Open Door, recognized the reality of the need to be filled in Lubbock.
“The reality is that it’s incredibly complex what’s happened to someone who has survived trafficking. We really wanted to provide that service for the adults because right now there are already groups working for the children," Wheeler said. “We don’t want to double up in the community. We want to work alongside the groups in the community to make this happen.”
Open Door says they couldn’t provide these services without the community’s support. To see how you can help, you can call 806-687-6876 or go by their offices at 1916 13th Street.
