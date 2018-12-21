Man sentenced to 8 years after violating probation for stalking ex

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock has been sentenced to eight years in prison after violating his probation for a 2014 stalking charge. Keith Chisum, 43, was originally sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication and 120 days with credit for time served for the stalking charge and three counts of animal cruelty.
In 2016, he pleaded guilty to both charges and admitted to killing one of his girlfriend’s dogs and severely injuring two others.
According to his arrest warrant, the girlfriend told police Keith Chisum thought she was cheating on him. The girlfriend says she wasn’t cheating, but she did tell Chisum that she wanted to break up.
He called her at a friend’s house back in September to tell her that the dogs were bleeding. When the girlfriend went home to check, she found two of her animals with serious head injuries.
The third dog was later discovered dead in the back yard.
Chisum told the girlfriend and police he didn’t know what happened. But, according to the warrant, Chisum was the only person at home with the animals at the time.
The judge revoked Chisum’s probation after he failed to report to his probation officer, failed to provide proof of employment, he left Lubbock County without permission, he failed to pay supervision fees, failed to pay restitution, failed to provide a urine sample and did not complete the mandatory 20 hours of community service, which was set at four hours per month.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.