National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil scheduled for Friday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The South Plains Homeless Consortium invites the public to attend a candlelight vigil honoring homeless and formerly homeless Lubbock residents who have passed away in 2018.
National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is an annual event commemorated in hundreds of cities throughout the United States to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness and to remember those who have died while living without a permanent home. The memorial will be held on December 21 – the first day of winter and the longest night of the year.
The vigil will be held at Dave Freriks Park at 16th and Avenue K in downtown Lubbock on Friday, Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
