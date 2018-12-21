12 Red Raiders come up short against #2 Duke

NEW YORK, NY (KCBD) - The 12th ranked Red Raiders gave #2 Duke all they could handle, but the Blue Devils after trailing most of the game, pulled out a 69-58 win over Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Jarrett Culver was outstanding leading the Red Raiders with 25 points.
Texas Tech turned the ball over 24 times
Texas Tech falls to 10-1 on the season, but show the Nation they are a force to be reckoned with as they led for 22 minutes.
Duke jumped out to an 8-0 lead from the start, but the Blue Devils missed their first 14 three-point shots and Texas Tech would get their own 8 point advantage at 42-34.
Zion Williamson of Duke fouled out late in the second half with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
The Red Raiders are next in action next Friday December 28th 6pm vs UT-Rio Grande Valley at the United Supermarkets Arena as they close out non-conference play.
