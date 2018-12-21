‘Selfie wrist’: Yes, it’s a thing, and doctors are seeing more of it

(CNN) - if you’re taking too many selfies for the sake of social media, you may want to cut back a little.
A San Francisco doctor said he’s seeing a rise in “selfie wrist.”
That's the name given to the numbness and tingling sensation people can experience in their fingers and wrists, which sometimes develops into sharp pain.
Dr. Levi Harrison said "selfie wrist" is caused by hyper-flexing your wrist inwards to capture a perfect selfie angle.
During the summer, Kim Kardashian declared she wasn't taking selfies anymore because of the condition.
But her doctor said selfie wrist is caused by holding devices for too long without moving.
In 2017, Irish doctors published a paper about selfie wrist.
They concluded that the culprit was something called “proprioception” - which means spatial awareness.
They said selfie-takers were concentrating too much on their phone rather than their surroundings.
Whatever the cause, one surefire solution is to lay off the selfies if your hands are starting to hurt or use a selfie stick.
