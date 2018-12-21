‘Selfie wrist’: Yes, it’s a thing, and doctors are seeing more of it

250 people worldwide have died from taking selfies
December 21, 2018 at 10:28 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 11:09 AM

(CNN) - if you’re taking too many selfies for the sake of social media, you may want to cut back a little.

A San Francisco doctor said he’s seeing a rise in “selfie wrist.”

That's the name given to the numbness and tingling sensation people can experience in their fingers and wrists, which sometimes develops into sharp pain.

Chinese girls pose for a selfie near the mascot for the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping promised Monday to open China wider to imports at the start of a high-profile trade fair meant to rebrand the country as a global customer but offered no response to U.S. and European complaints about technology policy and curbs on foreign business. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese girls pose for a selfie near the mascot for the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping promised Monday to open China wider to imports at the start of a high-profile trade fair meant to rebrand the country as a global customer but offered no response to U.S. and European complaints about technology policy and curbs on foreign business. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)

Dr. Levi Harrison said "selfie wrist" is caused by hyper-flexing your wrist inwards to capture a perfect selfie angle.

During the summer, Kim Kardashian declared she wasn't taking selfies anymore because of the condition.

But her doctor said selfie wrist is caused by holding devices for too long without moving.

In 2017, Irish doctors published a paper about selfie wrist.

Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian West attend "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night at the Neil Simon Theatre on Dec. 3 in New York. During the summer, Kardashian said she wasn't taking selfies any more after suffering 'selfie wrist.'(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian West attend "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night at the Neil Simon Theatre on Dec. 3 in New York. During the summer, Kardashian said she wasn't taking selfies any more after suffering 'selfie wrist.'(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

They concluded that the culprit was something called “proprioception” - which means spatial awareness.

They said selfie-takers were concentrating too much on their phone rather than their surroundings.

Whatever the cause, one surefire solution is to lay off the selfies if your hands are starting to hurt or use a selfie stick.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.