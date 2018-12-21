Shiffrin wins giant slalom for 49th World Cup victory

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts in the finish area after winning a ski World Cup women's Giant Slalom race, in Courchevel, France, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) (Giovanni Auletta)
December 21, 2018 at 7:38 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 7:38 AM

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won a giant slalom for her 49th career World Cup victory Friday as the American continued her march to a third straight season-long overall title.

Under heavy snow, Shiffrin had a fantastic second run to finish in a combined time of 1 minute, 49.81 seconds and beat first-run leader Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.14 seconds.

France's Tessa Worley recovered from injury to take third place, 0.33 behind Shiffrin.

The 23-year-old Shiffrin, who is the reigning Olympic GS champion, trailed Rebensburg by 0.08 after the first run.

