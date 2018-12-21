Texas DPS gets in the Christmas spirit with gift donations

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is giving back to the communities across the northwest region.
DPS Officers and employees in Lubbock and Abilene shopped and wrapped gifts for two families they sponsored, and then delivered them to the families in Lubbock and Buffalo Gap.
Each year, the Lubbock and Abilene offices choose a family to sponsor.
And DPS troopers from the Amarillo office participated in their annual “Texas Tan Santa” program. Employees and troopers purchased approximately 100 gifts for the local Toys for Tots.
The money was raised by fundraiser at the Amarillo DPS offices, but members of the community as well as DPS employees contributed toys for the cause.
Texas DPS departments from across the state make different donations around Christmas time to their communities. On December 13th, troopers from the Lubbock Office, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus, brought gifts to the Lubbock State Supported Living Center.
