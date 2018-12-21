This weekend is the last weekend to visit Santa Land

Santa Land will be open in Mackenzie Park from Dec. 10 - 23. (Source: VisitLubbock.org)
By Michael Cantu | December 21, 2018 at 9:39 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 9:57 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This weekend will wrap up the 62nd year the City of Lubbock will host Santa Land and the last day to visit the attraction is Sunday.

The attraction and numerous displays are open from 6-10 p.m. throughout the weekend inside of Mackenzie Park. Displays include a 60-foot lighted Christmas tree, animated displays, entertainment, holiday scenes and visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Admission is free and so are photos taken with the Claus' on personal cameras. Keepsake digital photos can be bought at $5 each.

Take a look at this weekend’s forecast to decide if the visit it worth it: KCBD Weather.

