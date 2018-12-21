Your weekend outlook

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -As you’d expect the beautiful Friday weather will not last through the weekend. Changes will begin tomorrow as a cold front moves into the south plains. The front should move slowly so there will be a significant difference in temperatures between the northern south plains verses the southern areas. For example, 50s in Quitaque and Turkey compared to the 60s in Lubbock and low 70s in Seminole ad Lamesa.
The next front will have a big impact on your Sunday forecast with more clouds and much colder temperatures. I expect highs to make it only to the 40s over most of the south plains Sunday afternoon.
In addition, clouds will continue to work across the area this weekend, but rain is not expected in the south plains area this weekend. However, rain will return on Christmas and some light wintry mix may occur across the area late Christmas night into Wednesday. Accumulations are not expected for the south plains.
If you’re headed to New Mexico for the weekend there will be strong storm impacting the central and northern areas of that state and roads will impacted by snow and blowing snow. Check ahead for road conditions in that region beginning Christmas Eve.
Colder temps will dominate the area beginning Thursday into next weekend.
