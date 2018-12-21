Your weekend outlook

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -As you’d expect the beautiful Friday weather will not last through the weekend. Changes will begin tomorrow as a cold front moves into the south plains. The front should move slowly so there will be a significant difference in temperatures between the northern south plains verses the southern areas. For example, 50s in Quitaque and Turkey compared to the 60s in Lubbock and low 70s in Seminole ad Lamesa.