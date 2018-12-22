Empowerment program helping former Virginia College students get back on their feet

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After an abrupt nationwide shutdown, hundreds of local students from Virginia College were left wondering what to do next.
Two of these students were recently given another chance to pursue their education with help from Catholic Charities of Lubbock.
Catholic Charities of Lubbock’s Parent Empowerment Program assists low-income families by providing parents with resources to complete their college education.
Empowerment Program Director Sabrina Robbins says that two of their Parent Empowerment students were devastated when Virginia College closed it’s doors right before externships, which was the final step in completing their program.
“They were just really, really upset. Both of them are single moms trying to make a better life for their families, and they put all their hopes and dreams into their Virginia College program and then to have it squashed at the last minute,” Robbins said.
Immediately, Robbins and other case managers within the program came together to come up with a new plan for the former Virginia College Students.
“It’s a terrible thing that happened and it’s through no fault of their own. When bad things happen, things that you don’t have any control over, our job is to meet with these students and help them devise another plan to figure something out that will keep them moving forward in their educational programs," Robbins said.
Through the Parent Empowerment Program, the two students were enrolled in a short course that will allow each of them to receive their Certified Nursing Assistant certification.
“Most of the time with the short courses you are not eligible for financial aid. So we thought this would be a good fit for our students at Virginia College because it wouldn’t cost them any more of their financial aid. We would pay it for them. It’s less than a thousand dollars for everything," Robbins said.
Not only will they be covering the cost of the short course, Robbins says that the program will help provide the students with supplies, textbooks, and uniforms.
At the completion of the course, the Empowerment Program will also pay for the student’s licensure exams.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.