Flying Queens go 1-2 on California trip, fall to Westmont

SANTA BARBARA, CA (KCBD) -Last season, Wayland Baptist lost to Westmont College in the NAIA Final 4, Friday, the Flying Queens got a rematch in Santa Barbara, California, but the #11 Warriors topped #3 Wayland Baptist 60-56.
The Flying Queens drop to 10-2 on the season as also on this West Coast trip, they lost to #22 The Masters 64-49, but rebounded to beat #1 Vanguard 60-58.
Nazareth’s Deborah VanDijk led Wayland Baptist with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Morgan Bennett and Kambrey Blakey chipped in 10 points each.
Wayland Baptist is next in action in 2019 as they host Southwestern Assemblies of God January 3rd in Plainview
