Former Frenship Coach Brad Davis wins State Title at Grandview

GRANDVIEW, TX (KCBD) - Brad Davis spent 31 years at Frenship. 20 as an assistant coach and 11 as the head coach from 2006-2016, where he went 102-34. Last night in Arlington, he led the Grandview Zebras to their first ever State Championship as they beat Malakoff 35-21 to capture the Class 3A Division I State Championship.
Grandview started playing football in 1909 and 109 years later they win a State Title. The Zebras lost to Malakoff 28-7 in the regular season, but they finish the year with a 14-2 record. After all these years, what does winning his first State Title mean to Brad Davis?
“It’s unbelievable. The community, the faculty, this is a special place, Grandview Texas. Everything revolves around the school district. You can tell by the fans that they love these kids. Our coaching staff is one of the best in the State. Our kids worked their tails off.”
Brad had his family with him last night to see him reach his ultimate gridiron goal in Texas High School football. In 2 seasons with the Zebras, Coach Davis is 27-4.
