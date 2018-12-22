Holiday Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Temperatures starting much warmer today will lead to another afternoon with temperatures well above average for much of the South Plains in spite of a cold front making it's way through the region this morning.
Slightly breezy northerly wind will become westerly by this evening under mustly clear sky with high temperatures returning to the upper 60's and low 70's.
A secondary push of cold air tonight will drop temperatures back to near seasonal averages with most of the South Plains waking to below freezing temperatures, mostly clear sky and light northerly wind. Jackets and gloves will be on order for outdoor activities tomorrow morning.
Tonight's cold front will also keep tomorrow afternoon's temperatures noticeably cooler. Wind speeds remain calm and shift from northerly to southeasterly through the early afternoon and ending in a more southerly direction which will begin to help bring moisture back to region.
Monday temperatures start cold and increase into the upper 50's near 60 degrees while clouds continue to increase across the South Plains.
Christmas Eve temperatures are cooler as a low pressure system begins to make it's way to our area bringing an increase in clouds and breezy conditions.
Rain chances remain slim throughout Christmas Day but the return of gulf moisture will bring an opportunity for scattered showers/thundershowers by Wednesday morning. Slim chance for strong storm potential off of the Caprock into the Rolling Plains.
