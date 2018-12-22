Jarrett Culver on Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Red Raider Sophomore Jarrett Culver is one of 20 players on the Midseason Watch List for the Oscar Robertson Trophy.
The former Coronado Mustang scored 30 points last Saturday against Abilene Christian University and then 25 Thursday night against #2 Duke in Madison Square Garden. Culver is averaging 19.6 points, 4.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
Culver is also on the Jerry West Award Watch List and last week was the Big 12 Play of the Week.
The Oscar Robertson Award will be presented at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis in April.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.