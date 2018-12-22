LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Saturday afternoon, the Lady Raiders beat Texas Southern 75-55 to pick up the eighth win of the season.
Ten games into the 2018-19 season, the Lady Raiders have surpassed the win total from last season. With the win, Coach Marlene Stollings becomes the first Lady Raider coach to start their career at Tech with an 8-2 record.
In the game, the Lady Raiders dominated on the boards with 47 rebounds compared to Texas Southern 19.
Brittany Brewer lead the way for Tech, as she had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Up next for the team, they will have three days off and will return after Christmas to prepare for Abilene Christian.
The match-up against the Wildcats will be on Saturday at 3 p.m., that game will be the final non-conference game for the Lady Raiders.
