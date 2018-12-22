Painting stolen in WWII is heading from US to Ukraine

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington shows a painting of Ivan the Terrible that was exhibited in art museum in Ukraine. The painting, stolen in World War II and found in a Connecticut home, is being returned to an art museum in Ukraine. Court records filed Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, by U.S. officials say the painting of Ivan the Terrible was scheduled to be auctioned by a couple in Ridgefield, Conn., last year when a Ukrainian museum intervened. The museum said the work was a 1911 oil painting that had been stolen during Nazi occupation. (U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington via AP)