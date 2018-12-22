12 Red Raiders/#2 Duke Highest rated game on ESPN2 in three years

New York, NY (KCBD) -The Nation was watching last night as the 12th ranked Red Raiders gave #2 Duke all they could handle before falling 69-58 at a sold out Madison Square Garden Thursday night in New York City.
ESPN announced that Duke’s win over Texas Tech at MSG was the highest-rated College Basketball game on ESPN2 in three years. It’s also among the Network’s highest rated college basketball games.
Red Raider Coach Chris beard saw his team fall to 10-1, but he saw some good come out of a hard-fought loss to Duke, where Texas Tech had the lead for 22 minutes in the game.
“We’re a work in progress. I think the best thing about tonight is we have a locker room full of guys that are really disappointed. We expected to win the game. It’s not arrogance. It’s just belief. We have a lot of confidence in our program.
Both coaches had nothing but respect for each other’s program’s after the game as Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski was impressed with the Red Raiders team and fans.
“The Garden was electric. A sellout. Texas Tech had so many of their people here. We had ours and this was a great night for college basketball.”
